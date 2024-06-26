ALTON - A mine collapse early Wednesday, June 26, 2024, has caused significant damage to the Gordon Moore Park main soccer field.

Alton Park and Recreation Director Michael Haynes confirmed the collapse.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the situation.

New Frontier, the group responsible for the mine, has representatives at the scene, along with multiple City of Alton personnel.

Haynes said the collapse was absolutely “devastating.”

“I am glad there were no injuries associated with it,” he said. “When it collapsed it probably dropped 40 feet deep. The field is naturally fenced in so we already have a natural barrier around the site. We have blocked off all the parking at the field and want to make people aware it is a dangerous area. I am extremely thankful nothing was going on at the surface when this happened.”

New Frontier plans to issue a statement on Wednesday afternoon about the mine collapse and also Riverbender.com has an interview at the scene with Alton Mayor David Goins.

