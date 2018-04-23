EDWARDSVILLE - Major coffee fans near St. Louis will soon receive the opportunity to taste brand new delicious and freshly roasted coffee from one of the world’s biggest producers with a new Edwardsville location.

Minas Espresso Inc., a Brazilian coffee roasting facility based at 4767 Signature Industrial Drive, Edwardsville, will officially open their doors to the general public on April 28. New products of theirs will include dark, medium, and decaffeinated roasted coffee beans which currently can be purchased as whole or ground coffee both at their main office and through their online coffee shop.

Minas Espresso Inc. was named after Brazil’s biggest state, Minas Gerais, which produces 25 percent of the world’s entire coffee supply. The company’s foundation was based upon the legacy that originated in Minas Gerais by a farmer named Benedito Nobre. Minas Espresso Inc.’s primary owner and grandson of Benedito, Bruno Nobre, will ensure that the legacy is carried on.

There will be a grand opening for Minas Espresso Inc. in Edwardsville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Guests will be able to taste free coffee as well as receive a special guided tour of the coffee roasting plant where they can see firsthand how the Arabica beans shipped from Brazil to the U.S. are roasted and processed. In addition to the free coffee, there will be 2,000 pieces of pão de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) being served as well as authentic Brazilian treats and beverages. There will also be Brazilian music playing for the duration of the event.

"I'm very excited to have finally made the dream of running a coffee business come true," said Nobre, owner of Minas Espresso. "I'm definitely looking forward to sharing this passion and the amazing taste of our coffee with everyone."

Brazil is the biggest producer of coffee beans in the world. What makes Brazilian coffee so good compared to other types is largely due to the Arabica bean. The bean is green in color, smells fruity and fragrant before being roasted, and contains more flavor with a less harsh and bitter taste compared to its cousin the Robusta bean. All of the roasts being produced and provided by Minas Espresso Inc. consist of 100 percent Arabica.

The idea of carrying on his grandfather’s legacy was especially important to Nobre, and this thought is extended to the way in which their lands and Brazilian farmers are treated. Not only are the Arabica beans they farm in Brazil of Fair Trade, but also the company has made ensuring positive relationships between their farmers and local US businesses their first priority

Norberto Torres, Minas Espresso Inc.’s primary investor, and co-owner, had this to say. “Brazil has always been a very warm, loving and open country. We love to get together over a cup of coffee. I hope to extend that same sense of respect and love for our families to the Edwardsville community as well.

Torres added, “I am honored to have helped Bruno make his dream into reality and to bring Brazilian coffee to the rest of Illinois.

Admission to the grand opening is free, but RSVP is necessary and can be done online on their website: www.minasespresso.com

To find out more about the company or to book an interview, contact Bruno Nobre at (618) 671-7766 or email at info@minasespresso.com or visit the website minasespresso.com.

