ST. LOUIS - Charter Communications, Inc. today announced its participation in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, part of the company’s ongoing commitment to help close the digital divide. Beginning today, millions of households across Charter’s 41-state operating area are eligible for a credit up to $50 per month (up to $75 for households on Tribal Lands) toward qualifying Spectrum Internet plans for the duration of the program.

Charter is offering a variety of broadband options under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, and all Spectrum Internet plans available have no modem fees, data caps or contracts and include free self-installation. Interested consumers who are not currently Spectrum customers should visit spectrum.com/getqualified or call 1-855-662-9946. Current Spectrum customers can visit spectrum.net/broadbandbenefit to learn more.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Charter has a long track record of increasing connectivity through expanding broadband access, adoption and affordability,” said Catherine Bohigian, Charter Executive Vice President, Government Affairs. “Through our participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, we are further breaking down barriers to connectivity for American families, as part of our long-term commitment to advance access and improve broadband adoption.”

How to qualify for the Emergency Broadband Benefit

Households can qualify based on several criteria, comprising income level and eligibility for the National School Lunch Program (or the Community Eligibility Provision of the NSLP), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. Consumers can verify their eligibility for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program through the Universal Service Administrative Co.’s Lifeline National Eligibility Verifier portal. For more information on the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, including eligibility requirements, visit https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit/.

More like this: