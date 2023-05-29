Listen to the story

DECATUR — Millikin University graduate student men’s golfer Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) was recently selected as a NCAA Division III PING All-Region honoree announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on May 16.

Patterson finished the season with a 73.35 18-hole stroke average.

He had six top 10 finishes including finishing second in three events.

Patterson finished in 11th at the 2023 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Championships.