Millikin’s Patterson Named PING All-Region
DECATUR — Millikin University graduate student men’s golfer Jack Patterson (Alton, Marquette Catholic H.S.) was recently selected as a NCAA Division III PING All-Region honoree announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on May 16.
Patterson finished the season with a 73.35 18-hole stroke average.
He had six top 10 finishes including finishing second in three events.
Patterson finished in 11th at the 2023 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Championships.