NAPERVILLE - Illinois Wesleyan's Jimmy Morton and Millikin's Jack Patterson, a Marquette Catholic grad, were named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) Co-Men's Golf Student-Athletes of the Week on Tuesday.

Patterson, a senior from Alton, Illinois and Marquette Catholic High School, won his second-straight CCIW Men's Golf Student-Athlete of the Week honors after he tied for third at the Carthage Fall Classic. He finished with a two-day score of 143 (72-71) and finished one over par for the tournament, which featured 19 teams and 108 competitors. On Day 2, he started the round with double bogey-bogey (+3) through two holes, but came back to finish even on the day. The Big Blue finished fourth with a two-day score of 587 (289-298).

Morton, a senior from Sugar Grove, Illinois and Marmion Academy, shots rounds of 73-70 (143) for a one over par total and finished tied for third at the Carthage Fall Classic at Randall Oaks Golf Club September 10-11. The Titans finished second with a two-day score of 582 (295-287)

2021-22 CCIW Men's Golf Student-Athlete of the Week

Jimmy Morton - Illinois Wesleyan (9/14/21)

Jack Patterson - Millikin (9/14/21)

Jack Patterson - Millikin (9/7/21)

The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) was founded in 1946 and currently services nine member institutions including Augustana College (Rock Island, IL), Carroll University (Waukesha, WI), Carthage College (Kenosha, WI), Elmhurst College (Elmhurst, IL), Illinois Wesleyan University (Bloomington, IL), Millikin University (Decatur, IL), North Central College (Naperville, IL), North Park University (Chicago, IL) and Wheaton College (Wheaton, IL).

