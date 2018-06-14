DECATUR - Korinne Frankford of Alton, Jacob Segrest of Brighton, Alexandra Gabriel of Edwardsville and Marshall Youngblood of Jerseyville were named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for spring 2018.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.

