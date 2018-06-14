DECATUR - Korinne Frankford of Alton, Jacob Segrest of Brighton, Alexandra Gabriel of Edwardsville and Marshall Youngblood of Jerseyville were named to the Dean's List at Millikin University for spring 2018.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 8, 2023 - Edwardsville Students Named To Dean's List At Washington University

Jul 20, 2023 - Area Students On Blackburn College Dean's List For Spring 2023

Dec 4, 2023 - Pritzker Administration Encourages All Income-Eligible Families To Apply For Utility Bill Assistance

May 27, 2023 - Jerseyville's Eickoff Earns State Tech Dean's List Recognition

Jun 12, 2023 - Nasello, Raglin and Jones Earn Spring Quincy Dean's List Honors

 