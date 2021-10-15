GODFREY – The law firm of MillerKing LLC has been chosen as the October 2021 RiverBend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient.

Founded in 2018, MillerKing LLC is a comprehensive community-based law firm with a team of experienced lawyers and staff, working under one roof, and employing each lawyer's background, concentration, and unique skill sets. While the firm is just a few years old, its attorney team represents over 100 years of combined diverse legal experience and practice area expertise.

Attorney Patrick G. King said, “Our comprehensive law firm model is a one-stop-shop, allowing for our lawyers and staff to collectively represent a single client while offering a multitude of legal services throughout central and southern Illinois as well as the St. Louis Metropolitan Area. As a team of seven attorneys and experienced staff members, we work on cases, brainstorm, communicate, problem-solve, attend court hearings, and try cases.”

“We represent clients in the practice areas of personal injury, wrongful death, workers' compensation, family law, criminal and traffic, small business law, estate planning, probate, municipal law, and mediation,” King said. “Our focus is on serving each client and achieving the best result under the circumstances.”

“We have the ability to make a difference in people’s lives and give a voice to those in need,” said King when asked about opportunities the firm is facing. “We are set apart from our competition because we are not bound to a few select areas of the law.”

“As a modern law firm, we also utilize modern technology, promote open lines of communication, seeking to resolve conflict in a fair and amicable manner. In addition, we offer mediation services to resolve cases and legal disputes through an alternative dispute solution process,” King added.

Moving to its current location at 2410 State Street, Alton in 2019, the community-based law firm operates in a renovated 10,000-square-foot building that also facilitates their sponsoring, hosting, supporting, and participating in local charities, with faith-based groups and youth sports, and in their community outreach.

As a part of their community citizenship, MillerKing sponsors the Godfrey Timberwolves Youth Baseball Team and a variety of youth sports programming through the Village of Godfrey. They also support Godfrey’s LaVista Park Disk Golf Course, the Alton Irish Soccer Club, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, and School, and the WBGZ/MillerKing Hometown Hero Award.

The firm furthers its charitable efforts by donating time and financial support to the Knights of Columbus, Marquette Catholic High School, Madison County Pro Bono Legal Clinic & Committee, the Missouri Animal Protective Association (APA), Local Guide Dogs of America Chapters, and to the Attorney & Legal Counsel for Local Not-For-Profits.

MillerKing has completed extensive interior and exterior renovations to its State Street location to accommodate the law firm’s current-day and future needs to serve its clients and support its team. This location has historical notoriety as the former Roosevelt Bank, and as Home Savings and Loan.

Their staff has also grown and expanded significantly. Family law attorney Andrea N. Schrader has joined their legal team, along with two new paralegals, an administrative assistant, and two interns.

“Each attorney concentrates in one to three areas of the law which allows our firm to handle a wide variety of cases,” King noted. “And we are particularly proud of the services we have delivered over the past three years. To see reviews straight from our clients, expressing their satisfaction with not only the outcome of the case but with how they were treated by our attorneys and staff every step along the way, brings us a true sense of pride.”

“In addition to the expert services our legal team offers to clients, we also provide internship opportunities for college students interested in law school,” King said further. “This provides students with a first-hand view of what the legal field looks like. It also gives them a head start in the schooling process by introducing them to many concepts they will see in the future. It helps them build critical thinking and other useful skills as well that will be necessary to have in law school.”

“The pandemic was a challenge affecting virtually every business in America, forcing many businesses to close and other businesses or industries to adapt to changes required to ensure public safety,” King noted. “Being a law firm that prides ourselves in building strong personal relationships with our clients, our challenges arose from not being able to meet directly with clients to build these relationships. We had to adapt and learn to mimic those same encounters through Zoom and teleconferences.”

“We continue to brainstorm, plan, and implement positive changes to our business model to better serve clients, enhance our office building and property, and reinvest in the local Riverbend community,” King added. As a part of that reinvestment, “MillerKing LLC joined the RiverBend Growth Association to network, support, and promote local business in the Riverbend area.”

“As a small business in the Riverbend, we endorse local and small businesses, which are essential to the economy and wellbeing of its citizens. With our RBGA membership, we receive local news, membership updates, and added social networking opportunities,” King said.

To learn more about the law firm of MillerKing LLC, visit online at millerkinglaw.com, find them on Facebook, @MillerKing Law Firm, or call (618) 462-8405.

The RBGA’s Small Business of the Month Committee recognizes a different member business each month for its outstanding efforts and leadership in the community. To learn more about membership in the RiverBend Growth Association and its Small Business of the Month recognition, visit the RBGA website or call their Godfrey office.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

