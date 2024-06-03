WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River's Milla LeGette has one more year to participate in girls track and field in high school and is prepared to make the most of it. Milla just finished a very successful junior track and field season in the shot put and discus for the Oilers.

Milla thanked her coaches Nick Colona and Russ Colona for believing in her throughout all days, good and bad.

The discus star is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River.

Milla has been inspired by the great Jayden Ulrich, a highly successful college discus and shot putter from East Alton-Wood River.

"When I get to see her I always ask her, 'What do I need to do to become a better thrower?'" she said. "What I like most about track and field is all the support I get from my team and coaches."

Colona said Milla has great potential in the shot put and discus.

"The discus is her best event, but she is outstanding in both events," Russ Colona said.

Milla is also a basketball player for the Oilers.

"I try to do as much as I can for my school," she said.

She plans to pursue education in financing and possibly the culinary arts for her future.

Again, congrats to Milla on her recognition as Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

