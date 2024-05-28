As the United States of America gears up for the 2024 Summer Olympics, competitors and their accomplishments will be in the spotlight, offering inspiration to all. While most Americans may not be top-tier athletes, they can make small changes to their daily routine to enhance their nutrition and activity levels. These small improvements can be as easy as adding more nutritious foods, like milk, to daily diets. There is no better time than June Dairy Month to boost energy and stamina by enjoying a glass of nutrient-packed milk.

“National Dairy Month is an opportune time to showcase how milk sets the standard for performance,” said Maggie Cimarolli, registered dietitian and nutrition educator with St. Louis District Dairy Council. “Nutrient-dense foods that help fuel activity and recovery are a must-have for athletes, and milk and dairy foods are at the top of the list.”

Everyday athletes of all ages can take advantage of milk’s nutrition. Research shows that chocolate milk, specifically, is a powerful recovery drink. It has the ideal mix of carbohydrates and protein to help repair muscles and replenish energy stores. Chocolate milk also provides electrolytes that help rehydrate the body. As a stand-alone beverage or incorporated into smoothies or snacks, it offers a guaranteed energy boost. Parents can rest assured that young athletes are getting a nutrient-rich drink when they pour a glass at home after practice.

From Grass to Glass

With 13 essential nutrients that help bodies perform at the highest level, milk is an excellent choice for all individuals, not just competitive athletes. More than a refreshing drink, milk is a versatile ingredient that can be used to enhance meals throughout the day. Adding it to cereals, smoothies, or eggs in the morning can help wake up brains and bodies. Using milk in soups and casseroles adds extra flavor and nutrition to lunch and dinner meals. Incorporating milk in all meals can help individuals reach the recommended three servings of dairy daily. “Whether building up breakfast or boosting a snack, milk allows individuals to be the champion of their day,” Cimarolli said.

With so many varieties of real dairy milk on grocery store shelves, there is a milk for everybody. New options include lactose-free milk in a variety of sizes, along with shelf stable milk, which is perfect for summer road trips. With its gold medal worthy nutrition, milk delivers the complete package of high-quality protein, vitamins, minerals, and great taste. During National Dairy Month we honor the dairy farmers who work hard every day to produce this winning beverage. Here’s to them and to milk, the nutrient powerhouse, that is perfect for everybody!

For more information on June Dairy Month and the benefits of milk, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Maggie Cimarolli at 314-835-9668 or MCimarolli@STLDairyCouncil.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

