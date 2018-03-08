In 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the union. On April 14 from 10am-4pm, the 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House plans to celebrate statehood during the Military Muster for the 200th. Reenactors from across the midwest will gather at the historic home for this one-day event. Activities include a military encampment, medical display and talk, cooking demonstrations in the 1820 kitchen, troop drills on the lawn and lots of hands-on history.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience life as a soldier in the US Army during the early 19th century. Military reenactors, portraying veterans of the War of 1812, will be on hand to answer questions. “Our purpose for the event is to give visitors a glimpse of what life would have been like for a soldier during the early days of our state’s history,” commented Walt Raisner, Stephenson House volunteer and military reenactor. “Col. Stephenson was instrumental in organizing the push to statehood for Illinois plus he served as a Illinois militia officer during the War of 1812 . Most people know very little about the process of going from a territory to a state. We want to provide visitors with a fun hands-on history lesson about our own ‘backyard’. Raisner, who resides in Glen Carbon, has been a War of 1812 reenactor for more than 26 years. “Area residents are usually surprised to learn about this region’s involvement during the War of 1812 and the rich history of our region.

The event begins on Saturday morning with the posting of colors at 10:00 a.m. A small encampment of military tents will be open for visitors to see what a man would have carried on campaign and how he would have lived. Reenactors will demonstrate drill throughout the day as well as provide instruction for anyone interested in learning basic drill techniques with a musket. Open hearth cooking is planned in the detached kitchen too. At 2p.m. a special lecture will be given by John Murphy, who portrays an 18th century French barber surgeon named Joseph la Bollé, about Colonial Medicines and Their Uses (advance reservations required). Stephenson house will be open of guided house tours from 10am-3pm. Closing colors take place at 4pm.

Touring the military camp is free to the public but admission fees are charged for the medical talk at 2pm and general house tours throughout the day. The Colonial Medicines and Their Uses lecture at 2pm, costs $5 per adult. Due to the graphic nature of the medical lecture, we advise not bringing children under the age of 13. Space for the lecture is very limited and advance payment is required to hold your place. Anyone wanting to take a tour of the house only, the admission fee is $6 for adults, $3 for children (6-12 years old) with children under age five admitted free. Visitors planning to attend both the medical lecture and take a house tour can purchase a specially discounted ticket for $8 per adult. Be aware the house closes at 4pm, so if you plan to purchase a specially discounted ticket, plan to tour the house prior to the lecture at 2pm.

Stephenson House is located at 409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, Illinois. For more information call 618-692-1818. To pay online for the medical lecture or purchase the specially discounted ticket, visit www.stephensonhouse.org.

