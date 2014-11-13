Give a unique Holiday gift that will last a lifetime.

Over the past two years the Miles Davis Memorial Project has held a variety of fundraisers. The community support has been outstanding. The project continues to gain momentum and the statue in downtown Alton is on the horizon. Plans are underway for an unveiling sometime in 2015. The sculptor, Preston Jackson, has begun work on the statue and site work is being scheduled.

According to Patricia Ackman, “we are nearing our financial goal but still need your help”. She further stated, “now is the time to purchase a brick or block for your holiday giving, they make great and lasting gifts.”

A deadline of March 1, 2015 has been set for purchasing bricks or blocks, so get your order in now and be a part of the Miles Davis legacy forever. Wrap up your holiday shopping with a unique gift that will last a lifetime. All holiday gift orders will include a lovely custom designed card for the recipient. After December 19th, recipient cards will need to be picked up at the office of Pride, Incorporated. Brick and block purchases are tax deductible.

4X8 inch bricks are $75 each and the 12X12 inch granite blocks are $400. Various sponsorship levels are also available ranging from $500 to $5,000.

The holiday brick/block order brochures are available to pick up at the Alton Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (200 Piasa St.-Alton), Alton Museum of History and Art (2809 College Ave.- Alton), Karen Wilson’s State Farm office (225 Tolle Lane - Godfrey), area Liberty Banks, and Carrollton Bank (120 Homer Adams Pkwy. - Alton). For further information contact Pride, Incorporated at 618-467-2375. Visit or make your purchase on-line at www.prideincorporated.org, then click on Miles Davis. You may correspond through e-mail at pride@prideincorporated.org.

