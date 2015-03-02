The deadline for purchasing memorial bricks and granite blocks which will pave the statue plaza has been extended until March 19, 2015, due to considerable interest generated by the recent ad campaign. The MDMP committee doesn’t want to leave anyone out who wishes to be a part of this project.

An interview is scheduled with Charlie Brennan on KMOX this week and we want to make an appeal to musicians and jazz fans in the St. Louis metropolitan area who may not be aware of the project.

There are several memorial bricks ($75) still available for etching, but only 23 of the 12X12 inch granite blocks ($400). There has been a lot of creativity in designing the granite blocks and it is the goal of the committee that there be no blank granite blocks on the plaza. The blocks can be etched with business logos, musical designs or short quotes. The granite blocks have more space available for multiple family names and make great gifts. However, space is limited and designs must be approved.

Thanks to the community for having the foresight to honor the arts and the legacy of a world renown musician who was born in our community and for being a part of this much needed beautification project in Alton’s Downtown Historic District. Fundraising continues to insure project completion with quality results.

To order a brick or granite block, call the office of Pride, Incorporated at 618-467-2375 or go on-line at www.prideincorporated.org and click on Miles Davis. Credit card payment is accepted. Orders must be received no later than March 19th, 2015, in order for the etching to be completed in time for site construction. Cash donations in the amount of your choice are also accepted.

The Miles Davis Memorial Project Committee

