ALTON - The Miles Davis Jazz Committee recently honored LaMyah Woods as an exceptional student with a love for music.

Woods, who graduated with a GPA of 4.371, attended Marquette Catholic High School, where she stood out as a devoted student and dedicated member of the school community. Woods stayed busy throughout her four years at Marquette, but she also found the time to foster a love for singing.

“As someone who truly enjoys music, it has gotten me through difficult and happy times,” Woods said. “The various emotions that arise as I listen to music show the true beauty of it and the influence it upholds on my divine soul.”

At Marquette, Woods was a cheerleader and member of the track and field team as well as a student leader. She participated as a member of Student Council, Breast Cancer Awareness Club, National Honor Society, Diversity Club and Yearbook Club.

Beyond the halls of her high school, Woods was involved in a five-year STEM program called Girls Inc. of Eureka. This program encouraged her to pursue internships, including a six-week internship at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and another internship at St. Luke’s Hospital. She also volunteered at Bible Way Baptist Church and served as a member of the Young Voices of Action, Inc.

“Having LaMyah as a part of our Marquette family has been my pleasure — she is a joy to be around,” said her academic advisor Jessica Vogel. “Both within and outside the classroom, LaMyah is a hardworking, driven individual.”



Principal Timothy Harmon echoed this, noting that Woods is “a prime example of the quality level of student that not only positively influences the classroom, but that also positively reflects on the students and teachers around her.”

“What is truly remarkable about LaMyah is not that she only consistently works to improve herself, but that she also is striving to help build up her fellow classmates, making her that much more of an asset to the classroom and this school,” Harmon added.

In addition to her academic and extracurricular success, Woods has pursued singing as a passion and especially enjoys hip hop, R&B and jazz. She is thankful for the teachers who have seen her potential and encouraged her to continue singing. Though she knows there are challenges to being a musician, her passion will guide her as she continues to learn.

“I am passionate about overcoming these challenges and honing my craft to create meaningful and impactful music,” she said. “Being a musician is the ability to reach and inspire others through your lyrics and melodies.”

The Miles Davis Jazz Committee awarded Woods a $500 scholarship, which she will put toward her education when she enrolls as a full-time college student in Fall 2024. She plans to pursue a BSN in nursing.

Congratulations to LaMyah Woods!

