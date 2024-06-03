ALTON - The Miles Davis Jazz Committee recently honored Alton High School graduate Keion Lacey for his hard work and dedication to helping others.

Lacey, who graduated with a 3.6 GPA, was a “multi-dimensional” senior at AHS, where he quickly earned a reputation as a committed student and community member. He was successful both in and out of the classroom, and his work earned him recognition throughout the community.

“He is an active member at school, in the community and at church,” Lacey’s bio reads. “Keion is excited to share his journey with those who will listen, especially the youth."

Lacey earned the title of National Mathletes Champion, which is his proudest academic achievement to date. He served as a member of the AHS Student Council and vice president of the Pathways to Manhood Program. In this role, he helped plan college visits and other activities for the program participants. Looking back, he’s proud to remember how he helped raise money for the Pathways program to visit the Black Wall Street exhibit in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the 50th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

While all of these extracurriculars keep him busy, Lacey still finds time to work with the NAACP Youth Chapter, Alton Branch, where he serves as the vice president. He also volunteered with A Precious Organization to promote sickle cell research, and he stays active with the Young Men of Valor Youth Organization at Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ. These community-based groups take a lot of time, effort and passion, which Lacey happily gives to help other young people succeed.

His teachers also recognize Lacey’s hard work and dedication. His algebra teacher Jessica Dresch noted that Lacey was committed to his academics even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning, and she commended him for his continued success.

“I could always rely on Keion being present, both physically and mentally,” she added. “He has such a good work ethic and is just generally a great person to be around. He is a good influence on his peers, and I am proud to have gotten to be one of his math teachers here at AHS.”

English teacher Taylor Feig echoed Dresch’s comments, and also pointed out that Lacey is a “wonderful writer and a well-rounded student.” Lacey makes a point to both ask questions and answer them in class, and he “regularly [goes] out of his way to be kind to his classmates.”

“I observed him as a bright, hardworking and resilient student. He excels in both his academic and personal pursuits,” Feig said. “He is dedicated and hardworking, and his attitude makes me sure that he is bound to reach his future goals. His personal character is what I truly believe makes him exceptional.”

The Miles Davis Jazz Committee awarded Lacey a $500 scholarship, which he’ll put toward his education. He plans to study civil engineering at Tennessee State University starting in the Fall 2024 semester.

Congratulations to Keion Lacey!

