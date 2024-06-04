ALTON - The Miles Davis Jazz Committee recognized Jacob Schaper for his hard work and dedication to his studies and music.

Schaper, who had a 4.36 GPA, recently graduated from the Fortitude School homeschooling program. He stayed busy throughout his high school years as an entrepreneur, speech champion and impressive student with a love for music.

“I am so proud of how community-oriented Jacob is,” said Joanne Adams, who wrote a letter of recommendation for Schaper. “Jacob is truly an outstanding young man, and I am constantly amazed at his diverse interests.”

During high school, Schaper participated in the Riverbend CEO program, where he toured more than 60 local businesses and ultimately created a piano tuning business. He received an honorable mention from the Midland National Pitch Contest. Adams said Schaper loves playing piano, and his decision to learn how to tune pianos makes a lot of sense.

As a speech and debate contestant, Schaper travels around the country to compete in tournaments through Stoa. He also participated on the Riverbend Growth Association Young Adults Committee, and he led the winning team for the Lewis and Clark Community College trebuchet contest.

All of these extracurricular activities are on top of a rigorous class schedule. Adams noted that Schaper consistently volunteers with Serving Area Kids and the Ronald McDonald House, among other community service initiatives. He also recently started a tutoring business with his brother, called Math Bros. Tutoring, where he offers one-on-one tutoring sessions.

“He and his brother are homeschooled and the education they are receiving far exceeds any public school I’m familiar with,” Adams added. “I am simply amazed how many interests he has and how successful he is at each endeavor he is interested in.”

The Miles Davis Jazz Committee awarded Schaper a $500 scholarship, which he will put toward his education when he enrolls as a full-time college student during the Fall 2024 semester. He plans to attend SIUE, where he will major in mechanical engineering.

Congratulations to Jacob Schaper!

