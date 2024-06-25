PALOS HEIGHTS - Edwardsville's Chase Milburn and Collinsville's were named to the Class 4A All-State team by the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association, in an announcement made Monday afternoon, when the All-State teams were released.

Bagwell, a pitcher who is headed off to the University of Missouri this fall, and Milburn, a sophomore who won many a key game down the stretch, were the only two players picked for the Class 4A team, with a total of four local players picked for the four teams.

No local players made the All-State team in Class 2A, but in Class 1A, Drew Kleinheider of Father McGivney Catholic was selected for the team, and was joined by Kohen Vetter of Greenfield Northwestern. Brady Coon of Triad and Chase Knebel of Highland were named to the 3A team, the only local players to be named.

Metro-East players picked for the All-State teams were Hank Gomric of Belleville Althoff Catholic and Benny Lehman of Breese Central in Class 2A, and Austin Musso of Mascoutah in Class 3A.

Players from the state championship teams named to this year's teams were Sam Mite and Alec Novotney of Ottawa Marquette Catholic in Class 1A, Brock Fearday and Connor Roepke of Effingham St. Anthony Catholic, and Nate O'Donnell and Jackson Smith of New Lenox Providence Catholic.

