JERSEYVILLE - Mike Biundo and family are moving Mike’s Pizza & Pasta from its present location at 208 South Lafayette St. soon to 101 South State Street in Jerseyville.

Building owner Rick Edwards and others have been working on structural renovations to accommodate the pizza/pasta business. Biundo said he expects the restaurant to open at the new location by early December.

Biundo, originally from Italy, brings the Italian style of fresh made dough and sauces for his pizza and pastas. His given Italian name is “Michele” but people in America call him Mike.

Biundo said for years he has been looking for a location like the one he is about ready to move into on State Street. At one time, Biundo had a business located at 121 State St. in Jerseyville, so he is familiar with the area.

The Jerseyville pizza/pasta maker said what separates his products from other competitors, is everything is made “fresh” daily.

“That is our difference, making everything from scratch and by hand,” he said. “Everything is served in old Italian style.”

Mike’s offers a wide variety of pizzas and pastas, spaghetti, fettuccine, lasagna, catalonia, shells and much more. Mike’s wife and son will join him in business at the new location.

The pizza maker said he does have a “secret sauce” from Italy.

“I came to the U.S. in 1970 and have been using the secret sauce since,” he said.

He said he looks forward to being in the new location with additional dining space and the exposure with all the traffic that runs through Jerseyville on State Street. The street is non-stop busy, Monday through Sunday with traffic.

“I have a lot of positive memories from the building when it was a drug store,” he said. “A friend of mine owned it and I would go have a cup of coffee every day. The new spot is close to the movie theater, the courthouse and the bank, so it is a great location.”

Biundo said he feels like people in Jerseyville and the surrounding areas are like family because he has spent nearly four decades servicing them and knows so many people.

“I do love serving customers from Jerseyville and the whole area,” he said.

For more information, contact 618-498-3298.

