WOOD RIVER - Wood River's incredible Mike Young continued his winning ways recently in the USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships in Ames, Iowa, at the Iowa State Cyclones athletic facility.

Young was a member of the 55-59 4 x 100 relay and brought home a gold medal in that event.

Young's overall results in a wide variety of track and field events were as follows:

Triple Jump - Fifth Place - Best jump in past three years

Javelin Throw - Fifth Place - Personal Record

Shot Put - Seventh Place

Long Jump - Eighth Place

4x100 M55-59 Non-Club Relay, First Place

100 meters - Competed but did not advance to the Top 8 Finals



"I enjoyed a great trip to Ames, Iowa; the Cyclones Sports Complex at Iowa State University is a very nice facility," he said. "I want to thank all who support me in my track endeavors! I am so blessed to have an awesome support group that helps make my track and field competitions possible.

"I competed in the USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships for four days. It was four days of hot, and I do mean hot, weather. The competition was even hotter. I planned to compete in eight events, but there were some circumstances involved that I was only able to compete in six events. I have been struggling with some of the 60-year-old aches and pains, but I did have some awesome overall performances!"

Young said the U.S. Masters Outdoor Championships is the "Best of the Best."

"I was disappointed that I scratched from and did not compete in the 200 prelims and high jump. Overall, it was a nice meet for me with many special highlights. When competing against the best of the best in the USA, it is not going to be easy. I enjoyed my spare time with some amazing people, athletes, and great friends."