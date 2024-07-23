Auction Preview Set for July 25 in Springfield

A woman’s 18-karat yellow gold Rolex Oyster watch, Mike Singletary and Troy Aikman football cards, uncut sheets of American currency, and scores of collectable coins, bills and bars of precious metals are just some of the 250 unclaimed property lots on display for the public to preview on Thursday before next month’s live auction at the Illinois State Fair.

“We are excited to host the unclaimed property auction at the 2024 State Fair. It provides people with an excellent opportunity to bid on some amazing one-of-a-kind items,” State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said.

Potential bidders can attend our auction preview from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at the Marine Bank Building, 1 East Old State Capitol Plaza, in Springfield to take a sneak peek at the items before auction day. (High-resolution photos of some of the items will be posted here.)

Treasurer Michael Frerichs will serve as guest auctioneer for some of these top items at the start of the live auction, which begins 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17 at the Lincoln Stage on the Illinois State Fairgrounds, 801 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield.

Other auction items include a Victorian silver-and-gold handmade sword pin with diamonds and rubies, a U.S. gold coin bracelet, and a wide range of other jewelry and unique collectibles.

The unclaimed property has been divided into 250 lots for the auction, with some lots consisting of a single item and other lots consisting of multiple items.

Live Aucti0n Preview

July 25, 2024

Office of Illinois State Treasurer Marine Bank Building

1 East Old State Capitol Plaza Springfield, IL 62701

Auction Preview: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Treasurer Frerichs Availability: 10:30 a.m.

Live Auction

August 17, 2024

Illinois State Fairgrounds | Lincoln Stage 801 East Sangamon Avenue | Springfield, IL Auction Preview: 9-11 a.m.

Auction: 11 a.m.

One of the responsibilities of the Illinois State Treasurer is to safeguard unclaimed property, which can include missing money such as unpaid life insurance benefits and overlooked bank accounts, as well as the contents of forgotten safe deposit boxes. The Treasurer’s Office works hard to return unclaimed property to the rightful owners. After 10 years of private and public attempts to locate the owners of unclaimed property, unclaimed items are put up for auction, and all auction proceeds are held for the rightful owners in perpetuity.

About the Illinois Treasurer

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is a powerful economic engine that invests in people to drive prosperity, development and growth throughout the state. As State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs (FRAIR'iks) is the state’s Chief Investment and Banking Officer and actively manages approximately $60 billion. The investments help families pay for college and trade school; workers save for a dignified retirement; and local governments process bill payments more efficiently so they can pass along the savings to taxpayers. The office provides financial institutions money to loan to farmers, small business owners, and qualified individuals at below-market rates because better jobs create stronger communities. The office operates the state’s largest consumer-protection initiative, the unclaimed property I-Cash program, which has returned a record-breaking $2 billion since Frerichs was elected. For more news about the State Treasurer’s Office, please follow Treasurer Frerichs on Instagram at ILTreasurer,LinkedIn and Facebook at Invested in You – Treasurer Michael Frerichs. You can find our weekly newsletter here.

