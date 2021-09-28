CHICAGO — The Illinois Municipal League (IML) elected officers and members to its Board of Directors at its Annual Business Meeting, held September 25, as a part of the 108th IML Annual Conference at the Hilton Chicago.

The IML membership unanimously elected Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe to serve a one-year term as President. Also elected during the conference were River Forest Village President Catherine Adduci as First Vice President and Hazel Crest Village President Vernard L. Alsberry, Jr. as Second Vice President.

In addition to the officers, 34 Vice Presidents were elected to serve a one-year term, and five IML Past Presidents continue to serve on the statewide organization’s Board of Directors. Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick was re-elected to serve on the Board of Directors in the position of Vice President. He will also continue to serve as a member of the IML Legislative Committee and the Nominating Committee as well.

I look forward to continuing to work with mayors from across the state and assisting in solving the complex issues our communities and state face,” said McCormick. “Through this exchange of ideas, we will better advocate for local government at the state and federal levels. I am honored to be re-elected to serve in this statewide role for the benefit of my community.”

ABOUT THE MAYOR/VILLAGE PRESIDENT/TOWN PRESIDENT

Mayor Mike McCormick was re-elected to a fourth term as Village of Godfrey mayor in April. He currently serves on the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Board and the Asbury Village Board. He is a member of the Southwestern IL Conference of Mayors, the Riverbend Conference of Mayors, the North Alton Godfrey Business Council, the East End Improvement Committee, the Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, and Moose International. The former owner of IMO’s Pizza, McCormick has also served as past president of the LCCC Foundation as well as the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club. He is a Paul Harris Awardee and has served twice along with his wife, Linda, as co-chair of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign.

ABOUT THE ILLINOIS MUNICIPAL LEAGUE

The Illinois Municipal League is the statewide organization representing local communities throughout Illinois. Founded in 1913, IML has worked continuously for the benefit of all 1,296 municipalities in Illinois to provide a formal voice on matters involving common interests.

