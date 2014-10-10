Mike Bost, the Republican candidate for the Illinois 12th District congressional seat in next month's elections, visited Alton Memorial Hospital
October 10, 2014 4:12 PM
PHOTO BY RUSTY INGRAM
Mike Bost, center, the Republican candidate for the Illinois 12th District congressional seat in next month's elections, visited Alton Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 9. With him are AMH President Dave Braasch, left, and Mike Walters of the Southwestern Illinois Employers Association.
