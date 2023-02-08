Couples names: Mike & Rachel Dawid

City: Edwardsville

Date met or started dating: May 30, 2009

Date married: April 19, 2014

What makes your relationship special? Everything we do we work together on. We thrive on making our relationship and family work by being a team and working together. We love to spend time together and also make memories with our kids. We have 4 small kids all under the age of 7. We love to serve each other daily with words of affirmation, acts of service, and just being present.

Share a memory you have made together: We got engaged in NYC. Spent our 5 year wedding anniversary there. And plan on celebrating our 10 year anniversary there next April.

