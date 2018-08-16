HIGHLAND - Who says you can't win a state baseball title with only 12 players on a roster?

Highland's mighty Post 439 baseball team marched all the way to Wheaton, IL in the postseason and captured the 2018 Illinois Jr. American Legion state title. The Highland Post 439 team was coached by Trent Carriger and Kyle Schmitt. Highland Post 439 finished with a record of 30-5. The majority of players in the tournament had 18 players. Each of the 12 contributed throughout the season.

"Everybody contributed in some way to win the state tournament. The boys stepped up and played hard every game, never once did the boys ever give up," said coach Kyle Schmitt.

Coach Trent Carriger and Coach Kyle Schmitt had a very resourceful approach with the pitching to win the state title.

"Playing five or six games over four days against the best teams in the state, we had to keep a close count on the number of pitches and still have pitching left for Sunday," Coach Trent Carriger said. “It took all 12 players to win the state title."

The players returned home to a police and fire truck parade through Highland.

This was a summary of Highland's performance at state from the coaches:

Highland 4 Danville 3

Highland received great pitching on game 1 from Frey, Werner and Wilson for the win over the 2018 Danville Jr. Legion Team. Highland scored all its runs in the fourth inning starting off with Korte, who hit a double, walk by Frahm, then followed by Kampwerth, Landyn & Wilson all getting hits to make it 4 to 0. The bottom of the seventh inning Highland was up 4 to 3, Highland received a couple of great defensive plays from Ernst, who saved a home run at the fence, and Kampwerth who made a game-ending stretch and scoop at first base for the final out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Highland 8 Gillespie 2

Barth was the starting pitcher against Gillespie. Barth stepped up and pitched a great game, giving up 2 walks and 2 runs over seven innings. With Barth going all seven innings, Highland was able to rest their pitching staff for the remaining games. Highland received hits and RBI’s from Wilson, Frey, Wiegman, Frahm, Kampwerth & Oestringer.

Highland 12 Wheaton 2

The third game Highland was playing the host Wheaton. The boys came out strong and short gamed Wheaton. Highland had hits from Wilson, Frey, Wiegman, Korte & Oestringer. Frahm pitched all five innings.

Teutopolis 5 Highland 6

The Highland pitchers stepped up for a great outing against Teutopolis. Teutopolis had to win to stay alive in the state tournament. Werner pitched the first five innings, Frahm pitched the last two innings, but Highland needed a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, down 5 to 3. Trame, Chase, and Ernst all found a way to get on base in the bottom of the seventh, setting up Schlater with bases loaded, who got a stand up double tying the game 5 to 5. Highland now had Ernst at third and Schlater at second base. Next batter was Frey and a wild pitch went past the catcher, letting Ernst come home for the winning run, leaving the boys celebrating the come from behind win.

Barrington 5 Highland 6

Fry was the starting pitcher for Highland. Fry pitched five strong innings against a very talented hitting team. Highland was down 5 to 1 going into the bottom on the sixth inning. Schlater started off the bottom of the sixth with a double, then Weigman hit a single, Korte came back with a single, then Ernst & Frahm both hit RBI’s and Kampwerth hit a single to make it 5 to 4. Ernst was on the mound in the top of the seventh and was able to keep Barrington at 5 runs going into the bottom of the seventh. The Highland boys only down by 1, going into the bottom of the seventh, and having a comeback win the night before could already feel a comeback again against Barrington. Wilson was the leadoff batter and he hit a stand up double to start of the seventh inning. Frey then stepped up and hit the ball into the gap for a triple. Barrington loaded the bases needing a force out at home plate. With 1 out and bases loaded in the seventh, Ernst stepped up to the plate and hit a ball down the right field line for the walk-off winning run This was the second time in less than 24 hours the boys are celebrating a game with a walk-off at home plate, Highland coaches described "priceless."

Highland Post 439 players: Bailey Trame - Carter Wiegman - Chase Wilson - Griffin Frahm - Jack Korte - Jakob Ernst - Kolby Frey - Kyle Schlater - Landyn Oestringer - Michael Barth - Paul Kampwerth - Tyler Werner.

"If they ever keep a stat for the best dugout, the Highland team would always come out on top. The boys always had a winning attitude in the dugout," Coach Kyle Schmitt said.

More like this: