ALTON - The Alton Food Truck Fest at the Alton Amphitheater was another success on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Dan Herkert, of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, said the Food Truck Festival featured new and returning favorites offering a wide variety of enticing food options and musical entertainment by the upbeat Rock Mafia.

“It has turned into one of the biggest food truck festivals in the Midwest,” Herkert said. “It was a little on the warm side, but a great breeze blew, so it was comfortable. There was a lot of great food and music. We couldn’t be more thrilled with it. We were thrilled with the effort of the city staff and the amphitheater commission members to produce another successful event.”

This is a list of the food trucks:

Cajun Seduction

Doughboy’s Wood Fired Pizza

Duchess Royal

Fire & Ice

G Burrito

Go Gyro Go

Article continues after sponsor message

Grace Chicken & Fish

Jive Turkey

The Moobile

Mr. Noodle

Pig On A Wing

Scoops of Joy

The Sweet Side

Takozz

Treaux’s Cajun BBQ

Tuk Tuk Thai

More like this: