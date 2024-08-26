Midwest's Biggest Food Truck Fest Shines in Alton
ALTON - The Alton Food Truck Fest at the Alton Amphitheater was another success on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
Dan Herkert, of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, said the Food Truck Festival featured new and returning favorites offering a wide variety of enticing food options and musical entertainment by the upbeat Rock Mafia.
“It has turned into one of the biggest food truck festivals in the Midwest,” Herkert said. “It was a little on the warm side, but a great breeze blew, so it was comfortable. There was a lot of great food and music. We couldn’t be more thrilled with it. We were thrilled with the effort of the city staff and the amphitheater commission members to produce another successful event.”
This is a list of the food trucks:
Cajun Seduction
Doughboy’s Wood Fired Pizza
Duchess Royal
Fire & Ice
G Burrito
Go Gyro Go
Grace Chicken & Fish
Jive Turkey
The Moobile
Mr. Noodle
Pig On A Wing
Scoops of Joy
The Sweet Side
Takozz
Treaux’s Cajun BBQ
Tuk Tuk Thai
