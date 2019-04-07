WOOD RIVER - Just before a deadline, a Fuel Express opened for motorists in need of petroleum at the edge of Wood River next to the Schnucks.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire was extremely excited that Midwest Petroleum opened the new station.

"I filled up there with gas myself," she said. "People really missed it when it closed. The location is there for people to get on I-255 or people's way to work or way home. There is a light there that helps with the traffic."

Schnucks closed the gas station when it purchased the old Shop 'N Save. Maguire said there is a six-month limitation for gasoline tanks unused and the deadline was closing in on that.

"The tanks would have had to be removed," she said. "It opened last Thursday or Friday, so it was just in time."

