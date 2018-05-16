WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union Employees joined together to raise $1,624.00 in the month of April to benefit Hope Animal Rescues.

Hope Rescue is a true RESCUE. They pull animals on their last day of life at animal control facilities and work with Animal Welfare Agencies at the City and State level regarding the abused and neglected, so that they may find a true second chance within Hope’s adoption program.

Today they are a non-profit corporation and their mission is one of compassion for the homeless and rehabilitation for the physically and mentally abused. They’re goals are to promote spay/neuter, stop the use of gas chambers to kill homeless pets, and to educate people on how to treat all animals with respect and dignity.

Employees at MMCU participated in jeans days and hosted a “Most Adorable Pet” contest to raise the donation funds.

To learn more about Hope Rescues visit their website at www.hoperescues.com and to learn more about Midwest Members Credit Union visit their website at www.midmembers.org.

