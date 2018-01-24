WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the Touchdown Tycoons program at Roxana High School. For every touchdown they RHS Shells football team scores throughout the season the credit union donates $20.00. This year the team raised $320.00.

“The money that we made this year from the Midwest Members - Touchdown Tycoons Program during the 2017 football season will be donated to our senior football player Allen Wright. The team members and the coaching staff decided to donate this money to help Allen and his family with medical bills incurred from Allen’s Cancer diagnosis. “- Coach Pat Keith, RHS.

“We are happy to be able to help out the schools in our community especially in these tough financial times when funds are being pulled from extracurricular activities. We look forward to a continued partnership with Roxana High School and their athletic programs and commend the team on their decision to donate the funds to their teammates family in their time of need.”- Lou Bicanic, EVP at Midwest Members Credit Union.

Congratulations to this year’s team and we wish you continued luck in the seasons to follow.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

