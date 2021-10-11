WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School.

A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

September's winner is Sabrina Fulkerson. Sabrina is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Track and Field, Cross Country, Band, Peer Leadership, Drama Club, and Student Council. Sabrina has won many awards at EAWR which include 110% award in Cross Country, Varsity Letter in Cross Country and Track, National Honor Society, and Thespian. After graduation, Sabrina plans to further her education at Northwestern University with a degree in Biology or Chemistry.

Congratulations Sabrina, and we all wish you good luck in your future.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 85 years.

To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Matthew Parrott at 618-251-7326 or email at Matthew.parrott@midmembers.org.

