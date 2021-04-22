WOOD RIVER– Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and an Amazon gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

March’s winner is Gemma Yenne. Gemma is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Varsity Cheerleading, Big Sisters, Saturday Scholars, and Student Council.

Gemma has received the Renaissance Award for her outstanding grades as well as Valedictorian. Gemma is also a member of the National Honor Society!

After graduation, Gemma plans to further her education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and is currently undecided on a major. Congratulations Gemma and we all wish you good luck in your future! Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 85 years.

