WOOD RIVER– Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by

members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

January’s winner is Christian Redman. Christian is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with

bowling, football, and track. Christian has won many awards at EAWR which include rookie of the year, most improved player, J.J. Thermos athlete of the month, High Honor Role (top of his class), and the Heisman scholarship Award.

Christian has received the Gold Level Renaissance honors for his outstanding grades and is a part of the National Honor Society and Student Council.

After graduation Christian plans to further his education with a degree in chemistry so that he can get into orthopedics and become a surgeon.

Congratulations Christian and we all wish you good luck in your future.

