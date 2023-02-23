WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000. “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. January's winner is Seth Slayden. Seth is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Football, Basketball, Baseball, Golf, National Honor Society and Spirit Club.

Seth has received honors for Gold Renaissance, All Conference Football & Basketball, High Honor Roll, 75th Gallantin MVP, Best ERA (Baseball), 3rd team defense all Metro/STL Football. After graduation Seth is undecided on what he would like to major in but plans to attend college and play ball.

Congratulations Seth and we all wish you good luck in your future! Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 88 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

