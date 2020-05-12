WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union announced today Madison Klaas and Benjamin Walleck as the two Roxana Students of the Year.

Two students from each grade are selected each month by members of Roxana faculty for Shells of the Month for Midwest Members Credit Union.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. Two seniors (one female student and one male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500 “Shells of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.

Madison Klaas was involved with Softball, Volleyball, Letterman Club, Home Economics Club, Pep Club, Saturday Scholars, Student Council, and Student Ambassadors. Madison received many honors/awards while a student at Roxana. She received the IHSA Scholar-Athlete, President's Academic Excellence Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Award, Illinois State Scholar, Physics Student of the year, Silver Medallion Recipient, and was a part of the National Honor Society.

Not only was Madison an outstanding student but she also volunteered for many organizations throughout the community. After graduation, Madison plans to attend Illinois State University to major in Molecular and Cellular Biology. Madison also plans to attend Medical School once she completes her undergraduate. Benjamin Walleck was involved in football, baseball, basketball, track and field, Letterman’s Club, Roxana Extreme Team, Student Ambassador, Business Club, and Talent Search. Benjamin received many honors/awards while a student at Roxana.

Benjamin received Silver Medallion Award, Roxana Scholar-Athlete, Presidents Academic Excellence Award, Everfi Financial Literacy Award, Culinary Arts Student of the Year, Honor Roll, and was a part of the National Honor Society. Benjamin also is very active within the community volunteering with many civic organizations.

After graduation, Benjamin plans to attend the University of Kansas to major in Aeronautical Engineering.

Midwest Members Credit Union congratulated Madison and Benjamin and wished them well in their future endeavors.

