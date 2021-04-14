BETHALTO - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department.

All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a$1,000 “Eagle of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year!

March’s winners are below:

-Math-Alexis Noel

-Choir-Lucy Lednicky

-Art-Shelton Howard

-Remote Learner-Destiny Bule

-English-Dakota Zirges-

Band-Chloe Maberry

-Science-Jayden Zebrowski

-Social Studies-Darren Cox

-Career and Technical Education-Aniston Naumann

-Physical Education/Health-Bryce Davis

-School Counseling Office-Ashton Sumpter

-Remote Learner-Johnathon Zebrowski

Midwest Members made this statement: "Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial Students of the Month and we all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!"

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 85 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

