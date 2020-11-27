WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Eagle of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year, which two winners, one female and one male, will win $500 each.

November’s “Eagles of the Month” winners are below:

Math- Olivia Whitlock

Choir- Jack McRae

Art- Ella Middleton

Remote Learner- Carlea Wolf

English- Carter Wells

Band- Adelaide Liljedahl

Science- Melody Nicola

Social Studies- Kylee Golden

Career and Technical Education- Samara Helton

Physical Education/Health- Nick Ritchie

School Counseling Office- Noah Huth

Article continues after sponsor message

Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial Students of the Month and we all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 85 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

More like this:

Related Video: