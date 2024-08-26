ROXANA - Roxana High running back Andruw Ellis enters the 2024 football campaign as one of the area’s top picks for success.

Ellis has a blazing 4.6 40-yard dash speed and recently signed with Northern Illinois University to play football in 2025. Ellis is the latest Roxana player to sign with a Division I school. The last Division I football recruit was Rusty Wheat in 2024. He attended Missouri State University.

Ellis was one of the leaders for the Shells’ football squad last year and one of three backs who gained 1,000-plus yards and is expected to repeat that kind of performance in 2024.

Ellis is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

“Andruw is a big-time player,” Roxana Head Football Coach Wade DeVries said. “He visited Northern Illinois at the end of July and worked out and got a Division I scholarship offer.”

“I am really excited for him,” the coach added. “The recruiting process is fun but very time consuming. I think it is a sense of accomplishment and relief for him he has signed.”

Coach DeVries said he counts on Ellis to be one of his key players this season.

“He is fast and we hope to have a lot of production from him this season,” the coach added.

Again, congrats to Andruw on his Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month honor.

Ellis opens the season for the Shells in a 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, matchup at Jersey.

