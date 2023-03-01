Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the "Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of the RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

January Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior - Lindsay Wamhoff

Junior - Brenna Church

Sophomore - Layton Tolbert

Article continues after sponsor message

Freshman - Daisy Daugherty & Landon Smith

February Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior - Jackson Harris

Junior - Laynie Gehrs & Jenna Lavite

Sophomore - AJ Shields

Freshman - Noah Smith

Congratulations to all the recipients!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 88 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

More like this:

Related Video: