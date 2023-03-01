Midwest Members Credit Union Honors Shell Students Of The Month
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the "Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of the RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.
January Shell of the Month winners are:
Senior - Lindsay Wamhoff
Junior - Brenna Church
Sophomore - Layton Tolbert
Freshman - Daisy Daugherty & Landon Smith
February Shell of the Month winners are:
Senior - Jackson Harris
Junior - Laynie Gehrs & Jenna Lavite
Sophomore - AJ Shields
Freshman - Noah Smith
Congratulations to all the recipients!
Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 88 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.
More like this:
Related Video: