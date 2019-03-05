ALTON - March 5, 2019– Midwest Members Credit Union recently held their annual training day. This year the employees spent time creating tie fleece blankets to benefit babies born at Alton Memorial Hospital. Employees delivered 20 blankets recently to the nurses at the Women’s Health and Childbirth Center.

“It was a great team and moral building project for our staff and will hopefully be something that benefits the families with their new addition.” Says Lindsey Kahl, Marketing Director.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving the Riverbend area for 84 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

