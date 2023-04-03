ALTON - Midwest Members Credit Union and the Crisis Food Center are each described as "phenomenal partners" in giving back to those in need in the region. Midwest Members Credit Union has boundless amounts of community service projects each year. Crisis Food Center has helped many in need make it through difficult times for people when otherwise they might not have food supplies.

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the two teamed together again for a giveaway of free hams and side items to provide residents with an Easter meal. There was a large attendance in the drive-thru for those who received a ham and the sides.

CFC and MMCU volunteers were touched by the success and all provided bright smiles as they assisted their neighbors in the community.

"Both organizations are committed to giving back to the community," Derrick D. Richardson, a volunteer, said. "We wanted everyone to have an opportunity to have a good Easter meal. It was another successful and fun Easter giveaway."

Richardson said the two organizations went 50/50 on the hams and the Crisis Food Center donated side items to go along with them.

"We purchased a lot of hams for families in need this Easter," Derrick said.

The hams were distributed from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Crisis Food Center, located at 21 E. Sixth Street in Alton. A contactless drive-thru process was used for the ham giveaway with vehicles lining up on Market Street between East Fourth and East Sixth Street in Alton and heading north and making a right on East Sixth Street.

The motorists then pulled up in front of the location and one ham and sides were delivered to each participant.

