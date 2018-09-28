Midwest Members Credit Union announces September Roxana Shells of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. This month’s winners are: Seniors- Iliana Davis and Cassidy Harvey Article continues after sponsor message Juniors- Alyssa Reilly and Michael Ilch Sophomores- Emma Buckingham and Lexi Overton Freshman- Thomas Strohmeier and Alyssa Luck Congratulations to all the recipients Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip