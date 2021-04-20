WOOD RIVER -Midwest Members Credit Union has partnered with Lewis and Clark Community College and their Foundation to become a part of the 1838 Society.

The Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation complements and supports Lewis and Clark Community College by providing scholarships, emergency funds, program support and other assistance. Donors fund these initiatives through endowments, individual and corporate gifts, partnerships and several giving societies. www.lc.edu/foundation

Named for the year the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College was originally founded as the former Monticello College, the 1838 Society is a group of community leaders, alumni and friends who demonstrate their commitment to Lewis and Clark and the historic Godfrey campus by giving $1,838 (or more) in unrestricted funds annually.

The 1838 Society supports the tradition of excellence and education that was established by Monticello College, and funds contributed by this society help fulfill Lewis and Clark's educational mission and assist in sustaining the historic grounds of the former Monticello College. Member contributions make an immediate and meaningful impact on students, faculty, and staff.

“I’m pleased to welcome Lou, Matt and the Midwest Members Credit Union team to the 1838 Society, said Dr. Ken Trzaska, President of L&C, “This is how a business shows its leadership, by investing in education, a gift that cannot be taken away. People study and learn to become productive citizens and participate in the American dream and prospering. When they face barriers such as access, it is our responsibility to remove them. We have to work together in order to achieve that.” -Dr Trzaska-President L&C.

“Midwest Members Credit Union is honored to become a member of the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation 1838 Society. Thanks to community colleges, each year students of all ages and backgrounds are getting a first-rate, affordable education that equips them with the pathways to success and hope for the future. Providing support to the foundation offers additional financial assistance to first-time college-goers, minority students, veterans, single parents, and anyone else looking to advance their skills. Programs such as these help to eliminate the financial barriers facing students and allow them to focus on education that otherwise may not be an option.” – Lou Bicanic -President/CEO Midwest Members Credit Union

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving the Riverbend area for 86 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

