COLLINSVILLE - The third annual Midwest Holistic Wellness Fair invites attendees to learn more about alternative healing modalities.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, community members can talk to over 50 vendors about their products and treatments. The event is completely free. Joyce Stewart, who owns Living Free Center for Spirituality and Healing, explained that the fair will offer everything from aura photography to intuitive readings to CBD products.

“People don’t realize how large this field is and how many options are out there to get you to a healthy space, mind, body and spirit,” Stewart said. “Here’s your chance. You can talk one-on-one with all these different practitioners. You can sample their products. You can sample their treatments. It’s a really good way to educate yourself about everything that’s out there.”

Stewart is from California, where alternative healing and spirituality are common practices. When she moved to the Midwest, she was surprised that these modalities aren’t as widespread.

Trained as a traditional psychotherapist, Stewart began introducing these methods to her clients, who saw major results. She decided to create the Midwest Holistic Wellness Fair to educate people on holistic practices that can improve their health.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I feel it’s important the public knows that we’ve got other things besides your traditional medical care that people can use to heal their bodies, heal their minds, heal their souls and emotions and every part of their being,” she said. “I’m very happy for my clients that they’re getting to a better place through these treatments.”

Previous iterations of the Midwest Holistic Wellness Fair focused on the Metro East community. This year, Stewart has expanded her reach to St. Louis.

She noted that she tries to only bring in small or independently-owned businesses instead of corporations. It’s important to her to help these businesses and practitioners connect with one another.

“It really unites this holistic wellness community,” she explained. “There are people out there doing different types of energy work, spirituality work, whatever you want to call it, but they weren’t connected. They didn’t really know each other. So part of this was to bring the community together.”

Stewart still offers counseling at Living Free Center for Spirituality and Healing, and she’s always looking for clients. The center also houses a physical therapist and a practitioner who provides pulsed electro magnetic field therapy. Living Free Center for Spirituality and Healing has several spaces available for rent; learn more about the center at their official website at LivingFreeNow.net.

For more information about the Midwest Holistic Wellness Fair, check out the official Facebook event page.

“I really believe in a healing God. I wanted to find out what actually heals people. So I went on my own journey into spirituality, into alternative healing, energy healing, and what I discovered with that is that energy is what heals people,” Stewart added. “I really love seeing these businesses be able to promote themselves and see their businesses take off after this fair. I love to be able to educate the public and hear comments from them about how much they learned from it, how much they enjoyed it, how happy they are that I put this on.”

More like this: