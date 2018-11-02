St. Louis, MO – Nov 2, 2018 - National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) – observed every October – was created as a collaborative effort between government and industry to ensure every American has the resources they need to stay safer and more secure online.

The Midwest Cyber Center (MC²) teamed up with the 837 Cyber Squadron from Scott Air Force Base to host a full month worth of activities to promote cybersecurity awareness. Some of those events included: Hacktober, a fun, hands on workshop that taught students how to stay safe online through different cyber challenges. Capture the Flag Competition, a worldwide virtual competition for adults which involved cybersecurity games and challenges like exploitation, databases, web penetration, DFIR, cryptography, programming, scripting, recon, and steganography. Networking event which focused on “Fostering Diversity in IT/Cybersecurity”. Concluding the months’ worth of activities was the Cyber banquet, “Developing Cyber Security Readiness in the Fifth Domain” where MC² and Scott’s Cyber Unit recognized the students of East St. Louis District 189 with an award of recognition for their pursuit of STEM activities.

The Midwest Cyber Center’s mission is to close the cybersecurity skills gap by training the workforce of today and inspiring the workforce of tomorrow. With offices in Illinois and Missouri their programs have positioned the organizations as the leader in cybersecurity.

About Midwest Cyber Center

Midwest Cyber Center (MC²) was founded in 2015 after regional leaders identified a lack of qualified workforce to meet the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals. To learn more visit www.midwestcybercenter.org, or call us at 314-764-5419.

