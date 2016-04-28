SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE - On Wednesday, the Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence welcomed nearly 100 guests to our office located just outside of Scott Air Force Base.

The open house provided an opportunity for leadership of MWCCOE to thank all those who help start our programs, educate the community on how we started, and engage attendees in our programs and volunteer opportunities.

Tony Bryan, Executive Director, led the presentation and was joined by board president Jason Carter of Aegis Strategies.

Cybersecurity continues to be a concern for the government and corporations, but with threats expanding to individuals the need for a better educated community continues to grow. To help address these needs, specifically as related to the growing cyber footprint at Scott AFB, a group of partners engaged in the areas of cybersecurity and workforce development have teamed up to launch the Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence.

With the support of the Leadership Council, the Cyberspace Research Institute of Webster University, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), LMI and Aegis Strategies, LLC, the Midwest Cyber Center of Excellence (MWCCOE) will play a key role as the hub for everything cybersecurity.

Their programs will focus on workforce development, information sharing, as well as engaging youth in cyber defense competitions. Updates regarding the specific programs of the MWCCOE, its website and more were shared at the Open House.

