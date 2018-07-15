Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE – Some schedule and venue changes have been announced for today’s final day of the Diamond Sports Promotions Midwest Classic baseball tournament in Edwardsville.

Saturday night’s heavy rains have prompted further delays and a reshuffling of the schedule. Here’s the latest schedule for both the under-15 and under-17 competions:

UNDER-17 COMPETITON

10 A.M.: BNBA Gold Hawk/Pax vs. Edwardsville at Tom Pile Field (Group Play); NOON: Legends Baseball vs. Arsenal at Tom Pile Field (Group Play)

SEMIFINALS: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 2 p.m. (Tom Pile Field; No. 2 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 4 p.m. (Tom Pile Field)

FINAL: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. (Tom Pile Field)

UNDER-15 COMPETITON

9 A.M.: Recruits Baseball vs. Extreme at SIU-Edwardsville Roy Lee Field (Group Play); Edwardsville vs. Pekin Gamers at EHS JV Turf Field (Group Play)

11:15 A.M.: Rawlings Xtreme Broyles vs. BNBA 15 Gold Fulford at SIUE (Group Play); Edwardsville vs. Missouri Bulls at EHS JV Turf Field (Group Play)

SEMIFINALS: No. 1 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 2 p.m. (SIUE); No. 2 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 2:15 p.m. (EHS JV Turf Field)

FINAL: Semifinal winners, 4:45 p.m. (SIUE)

