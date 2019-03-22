ST. CHARLES, IL. - Mid-Illinois gymnasts from Godfrey brought home several medals from the Illinois State Championships in St. Charles, IL., last weekend.

Leading the way in Senior E was Sammy Hentrich who was seventh All Around (36.9725), first on floor exercise (9.65), first in the vault (9.5), and eighth on the balance beam (9.275). Teammates finished as follows: Senior Division: Senior D Sophie Rose was fifth on vault (9.2) and eighth on uneven bars (9.0) (AA 35.75); Junior F Caroline Cain was fifth (9.6) (AA 36.725); Sr. F Ruby Pruitt was seventh FLX (9.225).

Article continues after sponsor message