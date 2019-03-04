GODFREY - Mid-Illinois Gymnastics recently qualified several girls for the USA State Championships in Illinois scheduled for March.

Level 6 competition will be held in St. Charles, IL., and Level 7 and 8 will be held in DeKalb, IL.

Louis Moehn, owner of Mid Illinois Gymnastics in Godfrey said she is excited to have so many of her girls qualify for the state competition and believes the girls will do well in their different categories.

The qualifiers are all shown above. They are, front row, left to right, Olivia Swagger (Level 6), Madison Honke (Level 7), Jaylee Evans (Level 6), Caroline Cain (Level 6) and Allison Wooden (Level 6). In the back row, left to right, Sammi Hentrich (Level 6), Ruby Pruitt (Level 6), Sevasti Binolis (Level 8), Paige Mouser (Level 8), Sophie Rose (Level 6) and Allison Jennings (Level 8).

