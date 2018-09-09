Mid-Illinois Gymnastics has golf tourney scheduled for Sept. 15, at Rolling Hills
GODFREY - The Mid-Illinois Gymnastics Golf Tournament is set for 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Rolling Hills Golf Course, 5801 Pierce Lane, in Godfrey.
These are the particulars about the golf tourney:
4 Person Scramble
Entry fee includes: golf, dinner, 2 beverage tickets, "closest to the pin," long drive contest, practice range balls, prizes
Optional: Skins ($20/team), 50/50, Raffle Basket and other no course games
PUTT-OFF COMPETITION: FLIGHTED PRIZE MONEY
Registration opens @ 12:30 p.m. Shotgun Starts @ 1:30 p.m. Early Registration
$75/player. Early Registration Deadline: 9/8/18
At the Door: $85/player
Please submit Entry Form & payment to:
Mid Illinois Gymnastics ATTN: Tony Cain, 1032 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway, Godfrey, IL 62035
