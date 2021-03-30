Mid-American Conference Announces SIUE-Bowling Green Soccer Match Sunday, April 4, Cancelled Because of Bowling Green COVID Testing, Tracing
Joe Pott
March 30, 2021 3:19 PM
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference has announced that SIUE men's soccer's home match with Bowling Green, scheduled for Sunday, April 4, has been postponed due to issues with the Bowling Green men's soccer team related to COVID-19 testing and subsequent contact tracing.
The match will be rescheduled on a to-be-determined date.
