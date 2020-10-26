MASCOUTAH – MidAmerica St. Louis Airport saw the smallest decline in summer passengers of any airport in the country. From June 1 to August 31, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 40,590 departing passengers. Passengers were down just 31% from the same period in 2019. In fact, it was the smallest drop of any of the 389 airports in the US that had scheduled airline service this summer.

“We’ve spent countless hours ensuring our terminal is a safe environment for our passengers,” said MidAmerica St. Louis Airport director Bryan Johnson. “We continually clean all surfaces, we filter the air, and our passengers help keep each other safe by following our masking guidelines. By putting health first, we’ve been able to reassure our passengers that it’s safe to travel – and they have continued to safely travel throughout the pandemic.”

This fall the Airport will be one of just a handful in the country to have more airline seats for sale than it did in 2019. Allegiant, the exclusive carrier at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, is adding more flights to sunny destinations. In November, Allegiant is scheduled to fly 15% more seats than it did last year, with nonstop flights to Destin-Ft. Walton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando-Sanford, Punta Gorda/Ft. Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton, and St. Pete-Clearwater.

“Allegiant has been a great partner for many years and their low fares have made it possible for those who are comfortable with travel, or need to travel, to fly,” Johnson said. “They have added flights because demand for travel to and from the St. Louis area is so high.”

Allegiant is also working to keep passengers healthy. All touch surfaces, from seatbelts and tray tables to galleys and lavatories, are sanitized and disinfected thoroughly during every cleaning. Allegiant has adopted hospital-grade standards, routinely treating all aircraft with an advanced antimicrobial protectant that kills viruses, germs and bacteria on contact for 14 days. Just as they are in the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport terminal, Allegiant requires masks on board.

“The advantages that have been drawing travelers to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport for years remain in place – affordable flights to popular destinations, convenient parking right outside the terminal and a hassle-free check-in and security experience,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “When paired with the preventative measures put in place by MidAmerica Airport and our airline partner in recent months to help combat the spread of COVID-19, passengers are returning and helping to drive the remarkable recovery here at MidAmerica Airport.”

You can check flights and fares from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, and learn more about Allegiant’s health and safety practices, by logging on to AllegiantAir.com.

About MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Passenger service to almost a dozen different destinations is offered by Allegiant. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has a manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for many years. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

