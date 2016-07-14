Alton – The OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation has announced Mid America Audiology Group as the latest Business Health Award winner.

The Business Health Award program, established by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation, recognizes area businesses that provide health and wellness programs for their employees. The award honors their ongoing commitment to promoting safe work environments and encouraging workers to live healthier lifestyles.

Mid America Audiology Group supports employee well-being by providing health education, encouraging wellness principles and providing a supportive environment. Some of their initiatives include:

Personal safety information and training programs

Access to mobile fitness application

Tobacco free workplace

Promotes employee health as a company value

Encourage employees to participate in wellness activities on breaks and before/after work

Provide a health care spending account and dental benefits

"We want to recognize Mid America Audiology Group for the support they give to their employees. We're excited to see how they will continue to innovate and initiate their health program," said Ajay Pathak, President and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center. “The Business Health Award honors employers who cultivate a healthy work environment and encourage wellness as a lifestyle."

Interested business are required to fill out an application which is competitively scored on health education, supportive environments, integration of worksite wellness programs and available health screening options.

Any business that would like to start implementing a health and wellness program is also encouraged to inquire. OSF Saint Anthony’s has a variety of healthy options available for area employers.

For more information on the Business Health Award, please call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at 463-5168. To download a nomination form, go to osfhealthcarefoundation.org/Alton.

